Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The gains were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth.