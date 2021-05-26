Blinken heads to Egypt to shore up Gaza cease-fire efforts

JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Egypt and Jordan as he presses ahead with a diplomatic mission aimed at shoring up a cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group. Blinken was wrapping up talks in Israel early Wednesday before departing to Cairo. He has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild the destruction in hard-hit Gaza, while also promising to make sure that none of the aid destined for the territory reaches Hamas. Ahead of his departure, Blinken described Egypt and Jordan as central players in trying to bring calm to the region.