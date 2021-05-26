Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles during the pandemic so that people could exercise and socialize safely. Other cities did the same, including Paris and New York. With the pandemic nearly over, advocates of walking and biking want to keep the streets off-limits to vehicles. The roads include a four-lane highway along the Pacific Ocean and a stretch in Golden Gate Park. They say this is a once in a generation chance to make streets more friendly to people, not cars. But others are demanding the roads open back up, and say the closures are elitist.