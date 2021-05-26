Cool sunshine today; even cooler and wetter Thursday

Breezy and cool Wednesday

Our spell of summer warmth and humidity is behind us now and cooler, drier air is pouring into the region on the heels of the potent cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley late Tuesday. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day today with a northwest breeze blowing more of that dry Canadian air into the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid and upper 60s which is several degrees below the seasonal average and about 20 degrees cooler than the July-like readings we experienced on Tuesday. Dew point temperatures have fallen into the 40s and that is also about 20 degrees cooler than recent days meaning instead of rich humidity, we'll feel crisp and comfortable today and for the next few days.

A blustery, wet Thursday

A potent storm system from the west will roll into the region late tonight, bringing thicker clouds late in the night and then some spotty showers in the predawn hours of Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s overnight with a lighter northeast breeze.

Shower chances will really ramp up during the morning commute tomorrow as that storm system moves through the area. Expect periods of rain throughout the day with a few downpours at times and high temperatures will only be in the lower 50s. That's 20 degrees below the seasonal average and a gusty easterly breeze will make it feel even cooler than that as gusts will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon. Rainfall will be plentiful in most spots between Thursday and early Friday when the showers wind down with one-half to one-inch possible.

Brighter, but still cool Friday

After a few spotty showers Friday morning, clouds will slowly clear from north to south in the wake of the departing storm system and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A seasonably mild holiday weekend

High pressure will bring abundant sunshine and tranquil weather for Saturday, helping us ease into the heart of the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon with a light southeast breeze.

A weak disturbance will bring a few spotty showers to the area late Sunday. We'll have a fair amount of sunshine during the day around those rain chances and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A few more showers will drift into the area for Memorial Day Monday, but the majority of the day will feature occasional sunshine and mild weather. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees which is only a couple of degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Warm, but unsettled next week

A series of disturbances will trigger isolated showers and a few late-week thunderstorms next week, but around those rain chances, we'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine each day. High temperatures will slowly warm from the lower 70s to the upper 70 by the end of the week.