Crash closes part of I-90 near Dakota

DAKOTA, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- A crash closed a portion of Interstate 90 by Dakota Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), a westbound semi and cattle trailer went off the highway and rolled a little before 1 p.m. near where highways 14 and 61 split off toward Winona.

Witnesses said cattle were seen milling about in the area after the crash.

Traffic was detoured off the interstate at the Dakota exit while officials investigated what happened and crews cleared the livestock from the area.

The 35-year-old driver was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.