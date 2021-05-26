Cyprus says people under 50 should use mRNA-based vaccines

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot health authorities have advised people aged under 50 to use the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines that are based on the newer, mRNA technology. The Health Ministry said Wednesday’s decision came after a recommendation by its panel of scientific advisers on COVID-19, following “reports of serious incidents concerning blood clots.” It didn’t provide further details. Cypriot media have reported extensively on the death of a 39-year-old woman — allegedly from a brain hemorrhage — about two weeks after she received an AstraZeneca shot, although it wasn’t clear whether the jab was actually linked with her death. The advisory body said people who have already got their first AstraZeneca shot and didn’t suffer serious side-effects must receive their follow-up jab.