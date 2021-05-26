Former nurse who stole fentanyl used in surgeries sentenced

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut nurse who stole fentanyl from patients undergoing surgeries and substituted it with saline has been sentenced to four weekends in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Janet C. Hall also sentenced Donna Monticone to three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release on Tuesday. The 49-year-old had pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product in March. Monticone worked as a nurse at the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange. Patients who underwent surgeries with little or no pain medication testified at the hearing saying Monticone had caused them incredible pain.