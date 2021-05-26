Buildup to super blood moon eclipses the finale

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In the end, the buildup may have been more spectacular than the finale. People across New Zealand and around the world stayed up to watch a cosmic event called a super blood moon, a combination of a total lunar eclipse and a brighter-than-usual supermoon. During the buildup, as the Earth’s shadow began taking bites out of the moon, it created a dramatic effect as though half the moon had vanished, like a black-and-white cookie. When the full eclipse took hold, however, the moon darkened, turning a smudgy burnt orange color for many viewers. In celestial terms, it was a wonder: a projection of the world’s sunsets and sunrises onto the darkened canvas of the eclipsed moon.