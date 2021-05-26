GM’s newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicle _ for the moon. The companies announced their first space partnership Wednesday. The project is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged rovers that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s. They’ll be autonomous this time, too. Company officials say these rovers can be staged on the moon even before astronauts arrive, sometime later this decade.