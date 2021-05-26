GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block legislation establishing a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Their opposition is shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose. The vote expected Thursday would be the first successful use of a filibuster this year to halt Senate action. That’s despite both a bipartisan effort to salvage the bill and a last-minute push by the mother of a Capitol Police officer who died after the siege.