Grand Meadow community celebrates big milestone in Isabel Perez-Nichols’ recovery

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) -- It has been a very long year for the Perez-Nichols family. Wednesday they finally had a sigh of relief with their community.

"Being able to make it to this year, has just, just that one year mark is huge. We never thought we would make it," said Laura Perez-Nichols, Isabel's mother.

Laura's daughter Isabel has been in the fight of her life ever since her diagnosis of idiopathic intracranial hypertension. Every year since she was five, Isabel has needed multiple surgeries to replace or revise shunts in her spine. The COVID-19 pandemic made it even tougher for Isabel to get much needed treatment. But, she and her family persevered. Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of her last surgery.

"I can just go out, be with my friends, and I can actually do what a, what you would call a normal child, what a normal kid would do," said Isabel.

Laura credits the Spring Valley and Grand Meadow communities for fighting on behalf of Isabel and her family, making sure she is getting the necessary treatment and care.

"I know that when we need to fight for something, we have other people in our corner that will fight. If I had known that last year, today we would be standing here, I know there would have been a lot less tears," said Laura.

It appears the future is much more positive for Isabel.

"We don't know what the future holds, but now, we can see that there is a future," said Laura.