Hy-Vee issues allergy alert for undeclared egg in chicken taco kits

(KWWL) — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling their chicken street taco kits due to their supplier Reser’s Fine Foods recall. The kits have chipotle crema sauce containing egg that was not on the label.

Hy-Vee received bulk chicken taco kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee chicken street taco kits.

Those with egg allergies or severe egg sensitivity run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction. The recall has the kits sold in deli cases with a UPC code 02-82503-09993 and a “Best If Use By” date prior to May 27th, 2021.

No reports of illness involving the kits have been addressed. Those with an egg allergy/sensitivity are advised to not eat this product and get rid of it or return it to a Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.