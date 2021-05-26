Minnesota reports 438 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that another 438 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Four of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 599,909 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,562 health care workers, the department said. Health officials said 43,126 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 18,984 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 9,864,050.

The department said 587,692 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported that 12 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Six of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,393 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,422 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, 2,871,544 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,524,113 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 51.6% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 45.4% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 31,947 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,474 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

