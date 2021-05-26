Minnesota to launch vaccine incentive campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce a new vaccine incentive program.

According to a news release Wednesday, the announcement will come Thursday afternoon. It's part of the ‘Your Shot to Summer’ campaign.

The goal is to get a least one dose in 70 percent of Minnesotans over the age of 16 by July 1.

“As Minnesotans are making their summer plans, Governor Walz will announce new vaccine incentives to ensure Minnesotans can enjoy the summer while staying safe and healthy." said Spokesperson Teddy Tschann in an emailed statement. "As part of a new ‘Your Shot to Summer’ vaccination campaign, 100,000 Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible to choose from a wide range of incentives that will include state park passes and fishing licenses as well as fair and amusement park tickets.”

Details of what those incentives will actually be are part of the Thursday announcement scheduled for 2 p.m.