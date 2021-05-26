Rochester Public Library keeps fine-free policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Public Library is keeping the fine-free policy it announced a year ago.

The change came in June 2020 when RPL Board members voted to eliminate fines for library visitors.

The change has had the intended effect of reducing financial strain for library patrons. In a survey, nearly half of respondents said the change helped them financially.

Library visitors can expect this change to last permanently, according to a news release from the library.