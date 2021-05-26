Shorthanded Myanmar in Japan for World Cup soccer qualifiers

Myanmar is missing up to 10 players who are boycotting the World Cup qualifier against Japan on Friday and that has ratcheted up the degree of difficulty against Asia’s top-ranked team. Experienced stars such as defender Zaw Min Tun, striker Kyaw Ko Ko and goalkeeper Kyaw Zin Htet are among the players who are refusing to participate in international matches for Myanmar in protest at February’s military coup. The struggle to assemble enough players for three Asian qualifiers in Japan meant that the national squad had to delay its departure to Tokyo.