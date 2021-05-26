Summer camps returning to normal this year

MAZEPPA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Summer camp is soon to be back in session.

The first day camp at Camp Victory will start on June 28 with new guidance updated Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Masks will not be required for Camp Victory campers unless on camp busses. Some meals will still be eaten outside but cafeteria eating and buffet lines will return. Up to 25 people can stay in a cabin at a time, although Camp Victory's maximum is 14.

All in all, camp will look more normal.

While safety measures will still be in place like grouping kids together in color coded "families," the big challenge for camps will be working with the group that's not vaccinated, those 12 and younger.

"We're still going to follow the guidelines they still want us to follow the guidelines that were established recently about three weeks ago in how to continue to keep the kids safe," said Camp Victory Executive Director David Nelson.

The other challenge facing camps is hiring. Camps nationwide are running into a shortage of camp counselors. Part of that problem comes from visas still being declined to have foreign workers come in for the summer. Another problem was the inability of camps to recruit on college campuses.

Nelson said in Camp Victory's case, the camp was able to overstaff for the summer. He's thankful for that. The next hurdle is employee training.

Nelson added that camper registration is very high this year and is optimistic it will keep growing.