Tensions rise in Baghdad after arrest of militia commander

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces have arrested a senior militia commander on terrorism charges, sparking a tense showdown in Baghdad. The Wednesday arrest of militia leader Qassim Mahmoud Musleh was based on a judicial investigation and arrest warrant. Musleh is the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Anbar province. Shortly after his arrest forces affiliated with the PMF, which maintains offices inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, were deployed surrounding Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s headquarters. Tensions reached fever pitch when Iraqi security forces and the elite Counter-Terrorism Service were deployed to protect the government and diplomatic missions, sparking fears of violence.