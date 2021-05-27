Activists: Charge Louisiana troopers in Black man’s death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The National Urban League and other civil rights activists are calling for authorities to fire and prosecute Louisiana State Police troopers involved in the 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody. Members of the league, NAACP and other civil rights advocates issued the call during an online news conference Thursday that was attended by Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin. Hardin and other family members also plan to be at a Thursday afternoon rally at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge. Recently released video shows that troopers stunned, beat and choked Greene following a car chase in May 2019. The case is under investigation by state and federal authorities.