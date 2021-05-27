City of Rochester announces plans for reopening outdoor pools, beaches this summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As warmer months approach, the City of Rochester has shared details on how residents can beat the summer heat.

The City announced the following plans for reopening its outdoor pools and beaches in a news release on Thursday.

Soldiers Field Pool is set to open on June 5 at noon. Open swimming will take place from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and the pool will be open through late August.

Silver Lake Pool will open June 7 at noon. The pool will be open noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week. It is set to be open through early august.

Foster-Arend Beach will open on May 29. Hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day.

Cascade Lake Beach will open on June 4 at 4 p.m. The beach will be open between Fridays at 4 p.m. to Sunday evenings at sunset through Labor Day. The beach will be closed Monday through Thursday each week due to mining activity in the lake.

All of the facilities will be available to the public free of admission. Both pools will have lifeguards on duty during open swim hours. There will be no lifeguards on duty at the beaches.

“We are excited to welcome the community back to our facilities this summer," Recreation Supervisor Ben Boldt said in the news release. "As always, we ask residents and visitors to be safe and smart when enjoying our aquatic options. Water safety is important.”