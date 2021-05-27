Doug Emhoff to campaign with Democrat in New Mexico contest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, is campaigning in New Mexico on behalf of a Democratic congressional candidate. It’s his first such trip on behalf of a candidate. Emhoff will appear with Melanie Stansbury, the Democrat running in Tuesday’s special election for New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. The safe Democratic district came open after after Rep. Deb Haaland became President Joe Biden’s Interior Department secretary. Biden has endorsed Stansbury. The president and Vice President Kamala Harris have largely stayed away from political events since taking office.