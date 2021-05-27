European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

LONDON (AP) — Privacy campaign groups filed a slew of legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI. They allege the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent EU privacy rules. Four privacy campaign groups complained to data protection authorities in France, Austria, Greece, Italy and the U.K. about Clearview’s practices. They say the company stockpiled biometric data on more than 3 billion people without their knowledge or permission by “scraping” images from websites. Clearview didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment. News of Clearview’s stockpile raised concerns that the type of surveillance seen in China could happen in Western democracies.