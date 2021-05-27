Ghosn testifies to French investigators in Renault probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese judicial officials say French investigators have questioned fugitive former auto magnate Carlos Ghosn in Beirut as a witness in a probe over Renault’s pollutant emissions. A Lebanese prosecution official and a judge say the French investigators questioned Ghosn for six hours, over two sessions in all a day earlier. There was no immediate comment from French officials. Renault is facing a probe that dates back to 2017 over cheating emission tests, a charge the company denies. Another team of French magistrates will question Ghosn in Beirut over suspicious financial misconduct.