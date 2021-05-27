Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, victims of San Jose tragedy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KBJR) – Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all United States and Minnesota flags be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Conservation Officer Sarah Grell and the lives lost in a shooting in San Jose, California.

Grell dedicated 16 years of service to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Grell died in the line of duty Monday, May 24.

On Wednesday, May 26, eight people lost their lives at a railyard shooting in San Jose, California.

Effective immediately, Gov. Walz is requesting the flags fly at half-staff until sunset Sunday, May 30.

All other individuals, businesses, and organizations are can participate in lowering their flags.