Mali’s military releases transitional president and PM

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A top officer says Mali’s military has released the transitional president and prime minister from detention. Major Baba Cisse said Thursday that President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were released following their resignations in the presence of international arbitrators. The U.N. Security Council indicated the resignations on Wednesday were forced and demanded an immediate resumption of the civilian-led transitional government. By deposing the president and prime minister, the head of Mali’s 2020 coup regained control of the country. A West African diplomat involved in the mediations says Col. Assimi Goita plans to lead the transition. The political crisis risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability.