Minnesota to offer giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz hopes new giveaways will pick up the pace of coronavirus vaccinations in Minnesota, which has slowed recently. Walz is expected to announce a list of incentives Thursday, including tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, fishing licenses and state park passes. According to Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann, 100,000 people who are vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for the items. The goal is to have 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a target President Joe Biden has set for the country.