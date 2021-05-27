No verdict in Rivera trial, deliberations to continue Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KTTC) --- After nearly two weeks of testimony and evidence, a jury is deliberating the fate of accused killer Cristian Bahena Rivera.

In closing arguments Thursday, state prosecutor Scott Brown urged jurors to find Bahena Rivera guilty. He laid out four main points of evidence.

Surveillance video

Physical evidence

Bahena Rivera leading authorities to Tibbett's body

The defendant's own words

"There is no false confession for goodness sakes," Brown said. "If the defendant falsely confesses, how does he take them to Mollie Tibbetts? He knows where she's at."

Wednesday, the defendant switched stories while on the stand in his own defense. Instead of "blacking out" Bahena Rivera claimed two men came and killed Tibbetts. He says he didn't tell the full truth because, the men threatened to hurt his family.

"He was angry," Brown said. "The words came form his mouth. The defendant was a yes man. Not yesterday he wasn't. He gave you a whole new story."

Brown made the argument that the switch actually helps prove the state's case.

"He knows after shifting through all this evidence that he is under a pretty big rock," Brown continued. "So, he's gotta come up with something else. He's gotta come up with a story to describe or explain away how he can lead officers to the body."

The defense, on the other hand, stands with the defendant, saying he was scared, and that's why Bahena Rivera didn't give law enforcement full details.

"Mollie Tibbetts deserves justice, but so does Cristian Bahena," defense attorney Chad Frese said.

Frese has put the investigation under scrutiny from the beginning of the trial, pointing to specific DNA evidence that didn't match.

"There is serious doubt in this case," he said. "Serious doubt. Cristain Bahena Rivera has not had this case proven beyond a reasonable doubt."

Frese says it was a coerced confession.

"We dispute greatly what they attribute Cristain Bahena as a statement and a confession," Frese said, pointing to an 11 hour interview, after Bahena Rivera worked a 12 hour shift.

Defense also asked why Tibbett's boyfriend, Jack Dalton, wasn't fully investigated. Frese wanted receipt, showing Dalton was out of town. Defense argued that instead, exhausting all avenues, Bahena Rivera was targeted.

"Some of the investigation was sloppy," Frese said. "But it really got sloppy, when Cristain Bahena Rivera got targeted. Folks, what happened here is they closed a case. They didn't solve a case."

The jury wrapped up around 5 p.m., after deliberating for about four hours. Deliberations will continue Friday at 8:30 a.m.

20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts was reported missing in July, 2018. A month later, her body was discovered in a cornfield. Bahena Rivera was charged with first degree intentional murder in the case.