Patrol probes claim Missouri lawmaker had sex as on-duty cop

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol is reviewing claims that a state lawmaker had sex with a drunk 19 year old while serving as a police officer in 2015. A spokesman on Thursday said a local prosecutor asked the patrol to investigate 42-year-old Republican Rep. Chad Perkins. A local police chief also went to the Highway Patrol and House speaker last month after alleged inaction by the local sheriff. The claims also have been referred to the House Ethics Committee. Perkins didn’t respond to Associated Press requests for comment Thursday but told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the sex was consensual.