UN authorizes monitors for Iraq’s elections in October

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved an Iraqi request for a U.N. team to monitor parliamentary elections in October. A resolution adopted by the council Thursday authorizes the U.N. political mission in Iraq and U.N. special representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to “provide a strengthened, robust and visible U.N. team, with additional staff, in advance of Iraq’s forthcoming election.” It says the team should monitor Iraq’s election day “with as broad a geographic coverage as possible.” Earlier this month, Hennis-Plasschaert told the council the Iraqi people demanded these elections during mass protests last year in which some paid with their lives.