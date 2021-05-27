Unearthing history: Tulsa massacre victims search resumes

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As the U.S. marks 100 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, researchers, including descendants of Black victims of the violence, are preparing to resume a search for remains believed to have been hastily buried in mass graves. Although many details about the two terrifying days in 1921 eventually came to light after decades of shared silence by perpetrators and victims alike, some basic facts remain unknown. Among them is the true death toll and the names of many of the Black people who died at the hands of a white mob. The state pegged the death toll at 36, including 12 white people. But most historians who have studied the event estimate it to be between 75 and 300.