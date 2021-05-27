Woman arrested during Grand Meadow house fire charged with punching deputy

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. (KTTC) -- A woman was arrested at the scene of a fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Grand Meadow early Tuesday morning.

Court documents said Callie Westlund was arrested around 2 a.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of arson.

Mower County deputies report that Westlund resisted arrest and punched the arresting deputy in the face.

She claims she did not start start the fire and that a man she was arguing with accidently lit a mattress on fire. When the deputy asked Westlund about a different fire that started in the second floor of the home, she said she didn't know how it started.

She was taken to the Mower County Jail. The criminal complaint lists the charges against her as fourth degree assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.