‘Your Shot to Summer’: Walz announces COVID-19 vaccine incentives for Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- In an effort to get more Minnesotans vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz has announced a number of new incentives.

The campaign is called "Your Shot to Summer," and it is an effort to get 70% of Minnesotans aged 16 and older vaccinated by July.

“Summer is here, vaccines are working, and we are still going full steam ahead finding ways to keep our communities safe,” Walz said in a news release. “We’ve had great success in our state so far with more than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated, and we want to build on that success and get the broad community protection needed for everyone to have the fun, safe summer they want."

According to the news release from the governor, Minnesotans who get their first vaccine dose between Thursday and June 30 will be eligible to choose one of the following rewards:

Great Lakes Aquarium Pass

Eligible for one entrance to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth. Valid until July 1, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Aquarium which will mail tickets to Minnesotans who select this option.

Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe Pass

Eligible for a 30-point ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe that can be redeemed through September 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to Mall of America who will send information to redeem the pass.

Minnesota Fishing License

Eligible for one individual Minnesota resident annual fishing license effective through February 2022. Must be redeemed by July 30, 2021. Recipient must be eligible to hold a Minnesota fishing license. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will reach out to Minnesotans to complete their fishing license application.

Minnesota State Parks Pass

Eligible for one Minnesota State Parks annual pass. Minnesotans will receive the pass in the mail from the Department of Natural Resources. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will mail the State Parks pass.

Minnesota Zoo Admission

Eligible for one adult admission at the Minnesota Zoo through September 8. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Minnesota Zoo which will email information in order for Minnesotans to redeem their admission.

Northwoods Baseball League Tickets

Eligible for one reserved ticket to attend a Northwoods League baseball game during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Northwoods League and Minnesotans will call the ticket office of the team they select and provide their full name and address for verification to reserve their ticket. Tickets are based on availability at the time of calling. Participating teams include the Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox and the Duluth Huskies.

State Fair Tickets

Eligible for two admission tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the State Fair which will email tickets no later than July 16, 2021.

Valleyfair Single-Day Admission

Valid for one Valleyfair admission ticket and the chance to purchase additional tickets for the same date at a discounted rate during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a unique code via email in order for Minnesotans to redeem this offer.

Visa Card

Eligible for a $25 Visa Card to be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Minnesotans will receive the cards by mail or email from the Minnesota Department of Health or a State of Minnesota Vendor.

Minnesotans can verify that they have received their first dose and indicate their preferred reward here beginning June 1. The rewards will be available for the first 100,000 requests made by those who are eligible.