Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:25 pm
4:05 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Faribault

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

kttcweather

More Stories

Skip to content