Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Worth County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Iowa.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&