Funeral service for fallen DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell Friday

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) – A funeral service for Conservation Officer Sarah Grell of Cohasset will be held Friday.

The Minnesota DNR officer died Monday morning, May 24, in a crash.

“The sense of loss we feel right now is indescribable,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We are heartbroken for her family. Our deepest sympathies and concerns are with them. Officer Grell leaves behind an incredible legacy of service to Minnesota’s people and natural resources.”

The 39-year-old served as a conservation officer since 2005.

Her funeral will be held Friday, May 28.

Organizers say there will not be a procession.

A public visitation is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 1 p.m.

There will be an outdoor service outside of the Civic Center following the funeral.

Gov. Walz has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings to fly at half-staff to honor Grell.