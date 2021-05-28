‘I am not going to let you die out here!’ Pregnant woman saves drowning kids

(WPBN) -- A Michigan woman is being called a hero after saving three kids from drowning near the First Street Beach Pier in Manistee.

"I am so thankful I was where I was at,” Alyssa Dewitt said. “I don't know if they would have gotten out alive if I had not seen them."

Alyssa was on the beach with her kids, when she saw arms waving in the water.

Rip currents had pulled a group of children all under the age of 15 out deeper and deeper into Lake Michigan, and they couldn't get out.

"I ran to the edge of the pier. They couldn't even keep their heads above water at that point. I called 911 immediately," Alyssa said. "I don't think that they could hear me. I couldn't hear them. The best I could do was scream into the phone we needed help there were kids drowning."

She said she knew if she waited, the kids wouldn't make it out of the water alive.

"I put my phone down with 911 on and laid down over the side of the pier and told them what to do, reach for my hand," Alyssa said.

