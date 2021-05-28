Skip to Content

Janmark has hat trick to lead Vegas to Game 7 win over Wild

11:04 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark notched his first career hat trick as the Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 6-2 win in Game 7 of their opening-round series. It marked the first time the Golden Knights hosted a Game 7 after losing in San Jose in 2018 and defeating Vancouver in Edmonton last year. It was also the first time Vegas clinched a playoff series at home. Nic Hague, Max Pacioretty and Zach Whitecloud also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves to earn his 85th playoff victory in front of an announced crowd of 12,156. Zach Parise and Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content