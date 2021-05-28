Late-season frost tonight!

Even though we usually see our final frost of the season in early May, we're looking at chilly conditions overnight tonight which will likely lead to widespread frost. A frost advisory will be in effect from midnight through 7 a.m. on Saturday.

You'll want to be sure to cover your gardens and pots! Most areas will see temperatures in the mid-30s, but a few areas could drop a few degrees into the low 30s which would make a light freeze possible. Cover your plants with blankets or sheets, and making sure they're well watered to keep the roots insulated.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into the weekend. A nice day is ahead for Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be a bit cooler, with a chance for a few isolated showers. Monday will be mainly dry for most of us, but I'm keeping in a chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon. However, your outdoor weekend plans should still be a go!

The 70's will stick around through next week, warming into the upper 70s by late week. It's looking like a dry and sunny start to the month of June (thankfully, with no more frost!).

Have a great long weekend!