Lebanese singer deported from Saudi after 50-day detention

A prominent Lebanese singer and composer said he has been deported from Saudi Arabia after a 50-day detention — mostly in solitary confinement — because of opinions expressed online in support of Lebanon’s president and his ally the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Samir Sfeir arrived in Beirut Thursday from Saudi Arabia. He looked haggard and grizzled — having lost his trademark long black bob. He also said he was forgiving of the authorities in Saudi Arabia, telling The Associated Press in a telephone call that he is holding no grudge. Sfeir had residency in the Kingdom for five years.