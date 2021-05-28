Police in Iowa seek missing 10-year-old Montezuma boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — State and local police are searching for a 10-year-old boy missing from his east-central Iowa home for more than a day. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office have put out pleas for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma. Police say Xavior was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared. Police and family of the boy say it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.