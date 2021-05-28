Rochester’s Rapid Transit Project recommended to receive federal funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $2.5 billion budget for eight transit projects in five states, including $56.1 million for Rochester Rapid Transit.

“This is a really clear message that not only do we locally see the value but also you know our state senators and the federal government kind of understand kind of the value of this system to Rochester,” stated Rochester City Council Member, Nick Campion.

The Rochester bus rapid transit will be a 2.6-mile project connecting downtown Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses and the Rochester-Olmsted Government Center.

“The bus rapid transit is a little bit different. It’s not going to feel like a normal bus stop. There’s going to be easy on, easy off. You’re going to see a lot of universal design elements that allow a community like ours, that has significant patient population, a lot of people that hopefully continue to kind of retire to our community, stay here and continue to enjoy it,” said Campion.

This project is the first in a series of planned investments in a rapid transit network across the city of Rochester.

Rochester's Rapid Transit will be the first bus rapid transit route in Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metro area.

It's currently in the design phase, with completion scheduled for 2025.