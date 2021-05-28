State Veterans Cemetery in Preston busy preparing for Memorial Day

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- For staff at the State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, every day feels like Memorial Day, as they take great care to honor veterans that call the grounds their final resting place.

The 6-year-old cemetery sits on 25 acres of Preston's picturesque, hilly landscape.

Cemetery Administrator Robert Gross said 500 flags will be placed on graves this afternoon. He said the families of veterans are like their own families.

"When staff start, I tell them that 'you will become family member for many of these people here,'" he said. "They will, in essence, adopt you. So, when they come out, they will look for the same person that they saw when their loved one that was laid to rest, or the day they needed help putting flowers out."

He said the pandemic restrictions made it difficult to connect with the families of the fallen, but they still made sure their loved one was given the utmost respect.

"We are seeing a return finally to things looking more normal," he said. "It is great to see the smiling faces again. It isn't always sadness for the ones who are being laid to rest, it's often a celebration."

The cemetery draws a lot of support from the community.

"We are so fortunate to receive support from the community," he said.

Through fundraising, they are able to have high-quality lawn and snow removal equipment along with a motorized golf cart so those with mobility issues can better access gravesites.

"You can go ahead and enjoy your barbeques, your picnics and your camping. But in the midst of it all, take a moment to remember those men and women in uniform who made that possible," Gross said.

Minnesota's Memorial Day program will be virtual this year and will be aired on TPT’s Minnesota Channel Monday at 8 p.m. and again on June 5. There will also be a link to the program on Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The cemetery is open to the public.