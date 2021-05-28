University pauses building renaming to mark slave sale date

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Like many universities, Wake Forest is trying to come to terms with its antebellum past. The school’s president announced this month that this work is why trustees chose to rename Wingate Hall, named for a slave-owner, as “May 7, 1860 Hall.” President Nathan Hatch said it would acknowledge that the university profited from selling enslaved people and honor what they endured. But the name has been rejected by Black alumni, who said it adds fresh pain to a traumatic legacy. So Hatch says he’s created a more inclusive committee to try again, with results to be delivered on June 30, the date he’s scheduled to retire.