US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report in March that laid out four hypotheses about how the pandemic emerged. It said the most likely scenario was that the coronavirus jumped into people from bats via an intermediary animal, and the prospect that it erupted from a laboratory was deemed “extremely unlikely.” The new push came after U.S. President Joe Biden instructed U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” efforts to find information about how the pandemic emerged.