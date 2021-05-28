Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Hundreds of climbers are making the final push to the Mount Everest summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp. Three expedition teams to Everest canceled their climb this month following reports of people getting sick. But the remaining 41 teams decided to continue with hundreds of climbers and their guides. Nepalese officials have downplayed reports of coronavirus cases on Everest. The prime minister says it doesn’t mean the entire mountain is infected. A veteran Austrian guide estimates over 100 climbers and staff have fallen ill. After a gap year of no income from climbers, Nepal has been eager to cash in on this year’s season, which ends in May.