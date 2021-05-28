WH legislative team pursues ‘politics is personal’ strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden pitches his infrastructure plan to the American public, the real work of delivering his legislative agenda takes place behind the scenes. Biden’s 15-person legislative team is charged with maneuvering and mapping out the process of getting his agenda passed on Capitol Hill. They’re engaged in constant phone calls and Zoom meetings with lawmakers and their staff. Their work on the massive coronavirus relief bill that passed in March helped Biden keep both progressives and moderates on board. But they’re facing much bigger hurdles now trying to usher Biden’s infrastructure bill through Congress, with other difficult issues stacked up in the queue behind it.