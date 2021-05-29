Advocates in US push new efforts to bring back deportees

MIAMI (AP) — With President Joe Biden in office, advocates are pushing new campaigns and proposals to bring back immigrants they believe were unfairly deported from the U.S. One of them urges creating a centralized Department of Homeland Security office to consider requests from deported immigrants trying to reunite with their families in the United States. It’s a long shot: White House officials have never publicly mentioned the idea, and it doesn’t yet have a supporter in Congress. But it shows how immigrant advocacy has become emboldened after four years of hardline immigration policies under former President Donald Trump. It also shows how varied ambitions are among pro-immigrant advocates. Many are focused instead on immigration bills in Congress.