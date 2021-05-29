China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

BEIJING (AP) — An automated cargo rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station has blasted off from an island in the South China Sea. The official Xinhua News Agency said a Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-2 capsule took off from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island. The Tianhe station’s core module was launched into orbit April 29. Earlier news reports said the cargo flight wouldcarry fuel and other supplies for the Tianhe. The Chinese space agency says 11 launches are planned through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton space station, supplies and three-member crew.