Chinese cargo spacecraft docks with orbital station

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese space agency says an automated spacecraft has docked with the country’s new space station carrying fuel and supplies for its future crew. The agency says the Tianzhou-2 spacecraft reached the Tianhe station eight hours after blasting off from an island in the South China Sea on Saturday. It carried space suits, living supplies and equipment and fuel for the station. Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is third and largest orbital station launched by China’s increasingly ambition space program. Its core module was launched into orbit on April 29. China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled. There was no indication about what would happen to the rocket from Saturday’s launch.