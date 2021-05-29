Disabled American Veterans ramp up recruitment efforts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Members of the Rochester Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans were out Saturday recruiting new members.

The Disabled American Veterans has been in the Rochester areas since 1969. It's motto is "Fulling Our Promises to the Men and Women Who Served."

It provides financial assistance to veterans for things like medical bills, rent or other urgent needs. It also provides transportation for veterans who need rides to medical appointments.

The pandemic caused the organization caused some its older members to be less available. The new effort is aimed at bringing in younger veterans to join the mission.

"There's a lot of young veterans coming out of active duty right now, both men and women. Please join the DAV. We want to carry on this mission," DAV Chapter 28 Commander Dan Pulford said. "We want to carry on. Use those skills you learned in active duty. Use it in the private sector and help veterans who aren't as fortunate or are having some bad luck."

The cost of a lifetime membership is $100. There is also an auxiliary unit for spouses and family members of the veterans.

Pulford mentioned that the organization is still having issues with people vandalizing their clothing donation bins around the city. He wanted to remind the public that the bins are for shoes and clothing only.

"It gets very expensive to clean up the messes from the vandalism," he said. "That's money that we could be using to help a veteran in need."

To find out more, visit the DAV website.